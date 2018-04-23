Royal baby on its way: Kate Middleton's in labour
Hooray, Britain's latest royal baby is on it's way! Kensington Palace has confirmed on Twitter that Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, is in the early stages labour.
She's been admitted to St Mary's Hospital in London, where both her previous children were born.
Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018
The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge.
The baby will be fifth in line to inherit the throne, following grandfather Prince Charles, dad Prince William, and older brother and sister, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Speculation is rife as to whether the latest HRH will be a boy or girl. According to BBC.com, bookies' favourites for the newest royal's name include Mary, Alice and Victoria for a girl, and Arthur, Albert and Philip for a boy.