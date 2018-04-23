World

Royal baby on its way: Kate Middleton's in labour

By Staff Reporter - 23 April 2018
Kate Middleton the Duchess of Cambridge
Kate Middleton the Duchess of Cambridge
Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Hooray, Britain's latest royal baby is on it's way! Kensington Palace has confirmed on Twitter that Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, is in the early stages labour.

She's been admitted to St Mary's Hospital in London, where both her previous children were born.

The baby will be fifth in line to inherit the throne, following grandfather Prince Charles, dad Prince William, and older brother and sister, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Speculation is rife as to whether the latest HRH will be a boy or girl. According to BBC.com, bookies' favourites for the newest royal's name include Mary, Alice and Victoria for a girl, and Arthur, Albert and Philip for a boy.

Latest Videos

Missing Ironman's family offer reward
Tough test for PE’s ‘Survivor’ contestant

Most Read

X