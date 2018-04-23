It’s a boy! Prince William's wife Kate gives birth to third child
Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018
The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz.
The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.
Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.
Kate, wife of UK’s Prince William, gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, the couple’s third child, her husband’s office said.
The boy, the couple’s second son, weighed 8 lbs 7oz and William was present for the birth.
“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” Kensington Palace said.
“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”