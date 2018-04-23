World

It’s a boy! Prince William's wife Kate gives birth to third child

By Timeslive - 23 April 2018

Kate, wife of UK’s Prince William, gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, the couple’s third child, her husband’s office said.

The boy, the couple’s second son, weighed 8 lbs 7oz and William was present for the birth.

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge
Image: GLYN KIRK

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” Kensington Palace said.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.” 

