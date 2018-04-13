Mugabe yet to move out of official home in Harare

Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe has yet to move out of an official residence in Harare five months after he was ousted from power, an official said yesterday.

Presidential spokesman George Charamba said Mugabe had still not removed his belongings from Zimbabwe House, a residential wing next to the presidential offices at State House.

“We are already using State House, but what he failed to do since November [is move out of Zimbabwe House],” Charamba said.

He confirmed that Mugabe had kept his books, computers and other belongings at the premises.

Mugabe and his family actually lived in the Blue Roof mansion n the later years of his presidency. It is a lavish private house in the suburbs in the later years .

“We don’t want to create the impression that we are chasing him away,” Charamba said.

Mugabe, 94, is in Singapore for one of his health checks.