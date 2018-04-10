Facebook chief to face US lawmakers

Mark Zuckerberg will appear before US lawmakers this week as a firestorm rocks Facebook over its data privacy scandal, with pressure mounting for new regulations on social media platforms.

The 33-year-old chief executive is expected to face a grilling before a Senate panel today, and follow up with an appearance in the House of Representatives tomorrow.

It comes amid a raft of inquiries on both sides of the Atlantic following disclosures that data on 87 million users was hijacked and improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, a British political consultancy working for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

On Sunday, Facebook said it had suspended another data analysis firm, US-based CubeYou, after CNBC reported it used Facebook user information – harvested from psychological testing apps, as in the case of Cambridge Analytica – for commercial purposes.

Lawmakers, meanwhile, have signalled they intend to get tough on Facebook and other online services over privacy.

“A day of reckoning is coming for websites like @facebook,” Democratic Senator Ed Markey wrote on Twitter on Friday.

“We need a privacy bill of rights that all Americans can rely upon.”