TimesLIVE
Donald Trump is a beacon of hope and sovereignty: MK Party
President's efforts to end bloodshed 'an act of profound compassion and justice'
Politics reporter
Image: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has hailed the recent inauguration of US President Donald Trump, calling him a “beacon of hope and sovereignty”.
Former president Jacob Zuma's party said the Trump administration's vision signals a shift towards addressing long-standing global injustices.
“This moment marks a pivotal opportunity for global politics to embrace justice, fairness and respect for national sovereignty. We view Trump's leadership as a beacon of hope for dismantling systems of exploitation and oppression that were perpetuated under previous administrations.”
In a statement, the MK Party hailed Trump's dedication to ending the war in Ukraine, and his stance on ending the “unjust and ongoing evil attacks” on Palestine.
“We have consistently condemned this war [in Ukraine] as a profit-driven venture, orchestrated by the military industrial complex of the previous administration, a moneymaking scheme at the expense of countless innocent lives. The lives of unarmed women and children in Ukraine and Russia have been sacrificed for corporate greed, making Trump's efforts to end this bloodshed an act of profound compassion and justice.
“The illegal occupation of Palestinian land since 1948 remains a glaring injustice, and the suffering inflicted by decades of aggression must end. The MK Party hopes President Trump's administration will work towards a just, permanent resolution that recognises Palestinian sovereignty and alleviates the long-standing plight of its people.”
Zuma's party welcomed the American president's intention to lift what it describes as unfair sanctions imposed on progressive nations such as Russia, Cuba and African states, criticising the sanctions as having long stifled development and autonomy, while punishing nations for seeking self-relevance and independence.
“President Trump's willingness to reverse such aggressive policies demonstrates a commitment to fostering equitable global relations,” said the party.
uMkhonto we Sizwe party expressed confidence in Trump's advocacy against the agreements made between President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration, the UK and Europe, dismissing them as exploitive.
'This is particularly around South African coal. Trump's administration's push for countries to develop their own energy policies represents commendable respect for the sovereignty and unique material conditions of each nation,” read the statement.
The party took a jab at the controversial Phala Phala farm saga, swiping at Ramaphosa, saying they hope that Trump will investigate the involvement of his country's currency, the US dollar, in the saga.
In addition, the MKP praised Trump's decision to withdraw from the World Health Organisation [WHO], calling it a reflection of his determination to challenge institutions that serve political agendas and political masters, instead of global progress.
“The MK Party urges him to extend his stance to other exploitive bodies such as the World Trade Organisation which have historically operated in the service of narrow interests rather than the greater good.”
“We also call upon Trump to lead efforts to reform the UN Security Council, a structure which perpetuates an imbalance of power that undermines the sovereignty and dignity of nations worldwide. We trust that President Trump will use the power and influence of the US to champion a fairer and more inclusive system that acknowledges the equal status of all member states.”
The party said it was committed to supporting initiatives that promote justice, peace and sovereignty for all nations — and is looking forward to collaborating on efforts that advance these shared ideals.
