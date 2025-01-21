“If you have a case, you know what needs to be done. There’s no such thing where Ntshavheni must explain herself through the media regarding whether she’s guilty or not. You don’t leak a docket because once you do, it means the prospects of winning the case are not there, and what you do is try the person and muddy them through the media. The reports say nothing except that a person is being investigated.”
Mbalula defends Ntshavheni as GNU partners call for her to step down
Image: Khumbudzo Ntshavheni/X
The ANC has dismissed calls for minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni to be removed from cabinet amid allegations of tender corruption.
News24 reported this week that the Hawks have finalised their investigation into a R2.5m irregular tender involving Ntshavheni while she was municipal manager of Ba-Phalaborwa municipality in 2009.
Briefing the media on Monday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party would not respond to the allegations.
“There’s nothing about Ntshavheni we need to respond to at the present moment, except that there are reports that the Hawks have finalised their report about alleged corruption. It ends there,” he said.
“We respond to something tangible when somebody is arrested. Law enforcement must not try people through the media and seek to find them guilty.”
He accused the Hawks of trying to tarnish Ntshavheni’s image through the media.
“These people (Hawks) are undermining the integrity of state institutions and the rule of law. The principles of our jurisprudence are being undermined, and we won't agree to that. If anyone has a case against anybody, why leak it to the media and try people through the media?”
Mbalula argued that if the Hawks have a case, they should follow proper procedures.
“If you have a case, you know what needs to be done. There’s no such thing where Ntshavheni must explain herself through the media regarding whether she’s guilty or not. You don’t leak a docket because once you do, it means the prospects of winning the case are not there, and what you do is try the person and muddy them through the media. The reports say nothing except that a person is being investigated.”
Mbalula said this was the same thing that happened with the case of human settlements minister Thembi Simelane, who faced criticism over allegations of receiving a loan from a company linked to the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.
Despite the ANC’s stance, opposition parties the DA and Freedom Front Plus have called for Ntshavheni’s removal.
The DA argued she cannot serve as a minister while under serious investigation.
“We call on her to step down immediately. Failing which, the president must relieve her of her duties.”
The DA said this was another ANC minister in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet he needs to remove over allegations of corruption.
“Either he was not aware of the allegations, which would be an indictment in itself, or he was aware, which would raise damning questions as to his duty of care as head of the executive,” said DA MP Dianne Barnard.
The FF Plus suggested Ntshavheni should be suspended pending the outcome of the case.
“It is shocking that corruption repeatedly rears its ugly head around President Ramaphosa and other senior members of his cabinet, while little to nothing is done about it. It seems there is no urgency within the ANC’s power structures to eradicate corruption, but to protect those implicated instead.”
