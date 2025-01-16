Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers joins MK Party

Former Springbok coach and ex-GOOD party member Peter de Villiers has joined Jacob Zuma's MK Party.
De Villiers was officially welcomed to the party by its deputy president John Hlophe at a ceremony this week.
In an interview with the Moya podcast, De Villiers expressed his enthusiasm for his new political home saying he is ready to restore dignity to the people of the Western Cape.
“It took me a long time. I had to investigate them and my principles, and how we can change the lives of people by serving,” he said.
“To us, it's not about positions, it's about serving the people to the best of our abilities, and that is why I found a new home. If one is welcomed the way I was, I think I'm in the right place.
“I will focus on the dignity of our people that has been stolen. People don't want money, they don't want jobs, they want recognition. If we go to the people and ask them to tell us what we must fight for, then we know what we are fighting for.”
De Villiers said he intended to implement his coaching skills to benefit the party.
“My competence is working with people. As the Springboks' coach, I had the opportunity to allow people to think for themselves, to act and to make the country proud. That is the same kind of principle I'm bringing. We will help people understand that they are up against a big force that no one can see, but it is all about controlling their mindset.”
De Villiers' decision to join the MK Party, which is predominantly black, has raised some eyebrows. However, he emphasised he does not believe colour should be a defining factor.
“We tend to put people in boxes. I don't think it's about colour because the colour of our hearts is the same,” he said.
The 67-year-old was the national rugby team's coach from 2008 to 2011.
De Villiers was removed from the GOOD Party in March last year after allegations of sexual misconduct.
Hlophe expressed confidence in De Villiers' leadership abilities.
“On behalf of the MK Party, we are excited to have such a distinguished person like De Villiers. I have no doubt you're going to add immense value to our party. As the local elections are around the corner, I can only say the time to talk is over. It's time for us to act decisively and bring back dignity to our people.”
