'Gap in education system needs to be addressed': Maimane on IEB and NSC matric results

At the announcement of Gauteng’s 2024 matric results on Tuesday, education MEC Matome Chiloane and premier Panyaza Lesufi voiced support for merging the educational sectors under one examination system.
Build One SA (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane says South Africa’s education system continues to highlight deep divides between the urban and rural communities.
“We cannot win as a country with a divided and unequal education system,” he said.
Maimane made these comments on Twitter after the release of the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) and the National Senior Certificate (NSC) results on Monday.
Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube, in her briefing, said the NSC pass rate for the class of 2024 was 87.3%, making it the highest in South Africa's history. The IEB recorded a pass rate of 98.47% for the class of 2024.
The private schooling sector saw 89.37% of its pupils achieving university entrance passes, while government schools were far behind, with 47.8% of pupils qualifying for university admission.
At the announcement of Gauteng’s 2024 matric results on Tuesday, education MEC Matome Chiloane and premier Panyaza Lesufi voiced support for merging the educational sectors under one examination system.
