Politics

Lobishe calls for unity at ANC birthday celebration

Bay region must maintain peaceful contestation for positions, says mayor

By Andisa Bonani and Siphokazi Mnyobe - 09 January 2025

Outgoing ANC Nelson Mandela Bay chair Babalwa Lobishe used the party’s 113th birthday regional cake-cutting ceremony to call for unity among members as the region heads to its elective conference in March.

The ceremony, held at the region’s headquarters in Gqeberha, saw party members aligned to Lobishe sing songs that displayed their support for her return to the helm as she took to the podium...

