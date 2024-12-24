Politics

Nelson Mandela Bay speaker asks MEC to decide Van Niekerk’s fate

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 24 December 2024

Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Eugene Johnson has asked the Eastern Cape provincial government to make a final decision regarding suspended deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk’s future in council.

A day after the December 12 council meeting, Johnson wrote to co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams, asking him to act on a November letter asking for clarity on whether Van Niekerk should be suspended or removed as a councillor...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

DIE SWART KAT - Episode 1: "Die Klouterdief"
American Ninja 2 All The Best Scenes

Most Read