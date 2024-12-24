Nelson Mandela Bay speaker asks MEC to decide Van Niekerk’s fate
Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Eugene Johnson has asked the Eastern Cape provincial government to make a final decision regarding suspended deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk’s future in council.
A day after the December 12 council meeting, Johnson wrote to co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams, asking him to act on a November letter asking for clarity on whether Van Niekerk should be suspended or removed as a councillor...
