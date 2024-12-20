ANC Youth League gunning for Lobishe
Calls to disband regional executive committee under Bay mayor’s ‘arrogant leadership’
The ANC Youth League in Nelson Mandela Bay has fired its first salvo, demanding party bosses in the Eastern Cape disband the regional executive committee.
The youth league wants the provincial executive committee to, instead, appoint a regional task team as the term of the REC led by chair Babalwa Lobishe has expired...
