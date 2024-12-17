Ndlozi's absence from activities, including the elective conference, raised concern about his future in the party.
The former party spokesperson came under fire after Shivambu's exit. He was accused of knowing about Shivambu's plans to leave the party for the MK Party before he departed and was criticised for not defending the organisation when it was “under attack”.
Party leader Julius Malema dismissed questions about Ndlozi's absence from the events, saying the party is bigger than individuals.
“Whoever is not here was not supposed to be here from the beginning. So, you are not going to reduce this organisation to some individual, we are going to refuse that. We gave a long political report, 80 pages, it didn’t have such names [Ndlozi],” said Malema.
“Why concern about one person over so many people who are here as if he [Ndlozi] is the conference? As if he is not here [the] conference will not happen — it’s going to happen, it’s happening without him.”
Malema was re-elected unopposed as president of the red berets, while secretary-general Marshall Dlamini was also re-elected and Omphile Maotwe retained her treasurer-general position. The deputy secretary-general position was filled by the party's spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys. The national chairperson is a new entrant from the Western Cape, Nontando Nolutshungu.
The top six collective was backed by 2,500 votes from delegates.
Ndlozi wishes EFF's new leadership 'strength and wisdom' despite being excluded
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has congratulated the party's newly elected leadership despite not making the cut for the decision-making Central Command Team.
The red berets held their national people’s assembly at the weekend, where new leadership was elected.
While Ndlozi was urged by some members of the EFF to contest the deputy president position, which was left vacant by now MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu when he defected, the position was filled by leader Julius Malema's close ally Godrich Gardee.
“Congratulations to the newly elected leadership. We wish them strength and wisdom,” Ndlozi said on X.
“Remember the duty to always conduct ourselves honestly and honourably in dealing with the EFF and the broader public. May you lead us all with dignity.
“Asinamona, Asinanzondo, Phila Ngonaphakade EFF! (We are not jealous, we don't hate, long live EFF).”
