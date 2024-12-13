Malema, who is poised to be re-elected unopposed for a third term, told the more than 6,000 attendees at the Nasrec Expo Centre which include more than 2,500 voting delegates, that there were attempts to destroy the EFF.
The party, he said, has been sabotaged and infiltrated by those seeking to destroy it.
The EFF has been bleeding after several of its high-ranking leaders left the party to join the Jacob Zuma-led MK Party.
They include the party’s former deputy president Floyd Shivambu, Dali Mpofu and Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
These departures have sent the EFF into a tailspin with some of the EFF leadership viewing this as an attempt to destroy the party. They believe Zuma has infiltrated the party and is on a mission to destroy it.
So much so that there was an attempt to collapse the EFF into the MK Party. This attempt was made clear in a report said to have surprisingly been compiled by former EFF national chair Mpofu while he was still in the EFF.
The EFF is under genuine threat, Malema tells conference delegates
Journalist
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The EFF conference takes place when the party is faced with threats of disruption, has been infiltrated and is being sabotaged.
This is according to party leader Julius Malema who was delivering his political report at the EFF’s third national people’s assembly on Friday.
Malema said past EFF conferences have always taken place during definitive moments in the country.
The first one in 2014, a year after its formation, took place just two years after miners were killed at Marikana in North West.
It was no different with the party’s third conference in 2024 which is taking place after the party lost support for the first time since its formation in the May 29 national and provincial elections.
“At this third national people’s assembly, we are faced with a new moment wherein the EFF experienced its first electoral decline and suffered unprecedented levels of sabotage and infiltration,” said Malema.
“It is for this reason delegates that the theme for this NPA is defend, rebuild and advance the struggle for economic freedom, because, for the first time, the revolution is under a genuine threat of disruption.”
Malema argued that these alleged attempts to destroy the EFF will set black people back another 100 years.
“It is our duty to rebuild this economic emancipation and the faith our people have in the principle of economic freedom and justice, because the EFF remains the most important and viable record for the liberation of African people,” he said.
