The MKP received 33.8% of the votes in uMsinga municipality while the parties Nhleko has a quibble with received significantly low numbers in the municipality, according to the IEC results dashboard. GOOD secured 0.08% of the regional votes, and 0.06% in the provincial ballot while the PA received 0.03% and 0.02% respectively. The IFP was the biggest winner, getting an outright majority in the municipality.
“You can clearly see that those were acts of manipulation in terms of votes that had to be allocated to parties other than MK — the fact of the matter is that we became a threat to everybody.”
He said the party would present these matters in detail in court.
Its leader, former president Jacob Zuma, believes the party won a two-thirds majority on May 29. He has warned that the case would be escalated to international courts should local courts not rule in the party's favour.
Shivambu claimed there were political parties that were given free votes that they were not supposed to get in KwaZulu-Natal at the expense of MKP. Shivambu said they had observed inconsistency in the ballot papers.
“[For an example] you find that in ballot one MKP has 8,000 votes but in ballot two it has 20 votes, so that is the pattern that characterised the electoral fraud that we’re talking about,” he said.
“That was not committed by political parties, it was done by those who were mandated to do so — the electoral staff and everything else and that is the reveal when we go to court,” Shivambu said.
The votes manipulation claims were dismissed by the IEC as baseless.
The party leadership was briefing the media on Wednesday ahead of its first anniversary celebration on Sunday.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Why the MK Party thinks the May 29 elections results were cooked
Audio producer
Image: SUPPLIED
MKP chair Nathi Nhleko and secretary-general Floyd Shivamvu have told journalists why they think the party has a case of vote fraud against the IEC.
The party has questioned the May 29 election results and has taken the IEC to court twice over this and is again planning to approach the courts.
“A party that cannot attract 5,000 people to a rally but is number two in the governing structure of South Africa, it's impossible” Nhleko said. “In uMsinga, for example, the PA, it's impossible that people from Msinga would vote PA, the other party is GOOD Party. ”
Listen to the party leadership's reasoning:
TimesLIVE
