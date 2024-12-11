Politics

WATCH LIVE | MK Party hosts press briefing ahead of first anniversary

By TimesLIVE - 11 December 2024

Courtesy of SABC News

A press briefing is being held on Wednesday by the MK Party ahead of their first anniversary rally at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.  

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

uMkhonto weSizwe Party hosts press briefing ahead of their 1st anniversary
VW Polo Vivo scores four stars in voluntary test

Most Read