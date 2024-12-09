The two clauses at the centre of the controversy deal with language and admission policies. Ramaphosa delayed signing them into law by three months in September to allow for further discussions, after opposition from the DA. However, with the deadline fast approaching on Friday, December 13, tensions have heightened, and the DA has threatened to leave the GNU if the clauses are passed.
Lesufi has emphasised that the party would not compromise the last compromise they have and that they are willing to accommodate those who are willing to listen to them.
“We are willing to build a new South Africa for all. We are willing to watch the Boks with everyone. They must allow our children to be in the same class as everyone. So, on Friday, if they don't want to listen to us, we beg our president: the Bela Act must be signed and implemented without fear or favour because we have given them time.
“What's wrong with our children learning together in the same classroom? What's wrong with our children being able to attend a Zulu class and an Afrikaans class and play rugby together during break?”
Lesufi also revealed plans to improve schools in Gauteng, with a focus on specialisation in different areas.
“We are converting our schools to be schools of specialisation. Gone are the days when schools do the same thing. We have 36 schools of specialisation. Each and every school must specialise and provide us with the skills that we need young people to acquire to run the economy of our province. Each and every school and grade in Gauteng must have multi-certification. For example, all grade 11 learners in Gauteng must have their K53 driver's licence by the time they leave grade 11 inside the classroom. We want all our grade six learners in Gauteng to know how to fix elevators. We want all our grade eights to know how to fly drones. We want all our grade ones and threes to know sign language and first aid.”
TimesLIVE
'Never and never again': Lesufi takes hardline stance on Bela Act
All our children must have access to quality education, regardless of their language proficiency or colour of their skin
Journalist
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has come out strongly against political parties opposing the signing of the two remaining clauses in the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act.
With the deadline looming for President Cyril Ramaphosa to make a decision, Lesufi has urged him to sign the clauses, despite opposition from the DA.
Addressing the Gauteng ANC Youth League conference in Boksburg on Monday, Lesufi reiterated his commitment to ensuring that all children have access to quality education, regardless of their language proficiency or colour of their skin.
“Never and never again will our children and our children’s children be denied access to a school that is next door on the basis that they don’t speak Afrikaans,” Lesufi said.
“Never and never again will our children be denied access to a certain school because the admission policy states that they have the wrong colour of their skin. Never and never again should we bend over backwards when we want to be free and equal and promote education that is accessible for all, while people try to stop us on the basis that they want a school to belong to their children alone.”
The two clauses at the centre of the controversy deal with language and admission policies. Ramaphosa delayed signing them into law by three months in September to allow for further discussions, after opposition from the DA. However, with the deadline fast approaching on Friday, December 13, tensions have heightened, and the DA has threatened to leave the GNU if the clauses are passed.
Lesufi has emphasised that the party would not compromise the last compromise they have and that they are willing to accommodate those who are willing to listen to them.
“We are willing to build a new South Africa for all. We are willing to watch the Boks with everyone. They must allow our children to be in the same class as everyone. So, on Friday, if they don't want to listen to us, we beg our president: the Bela Act must be signed and implemented without fear or favour because we have given them time.
“What's wrong with our children learning together in the same classroom? What's wrong with our children being able to attend a Zulu class and an Afrikaans class and play rugby together during break?”
Lesufi also revealed plans to improve schools in Gauteng, with a focus on specialisation in different areas.
“We are converting our schools to be schools of specialisation. Gone are the days when schools do the same thing. We have 36 schools of specialisation. Each and every school must specialise and provide us with the skills that we need young people to acquire to run the economy of our province. Each and every school and grade in Gauteng must have multi-certification. For example, all grade 11 learners in Gauteng must have their K53 driver's licence by the time they leave grade 11 inside the classroom. We want all our grade six learners in Gauteng to know how to fix elevators. We want all our grade eights to know how to fly drones. We want all our grade ones and threes to know sign language and first aid.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News