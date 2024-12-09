‘Chess is game of thinkers, and MK Party is led by a thinker’: Mzwanele Manyi on Zuma’s leadership

MK Party (MKP) MP Mzwanele Manyi has praised party leader Jacob Zuma, describing him as a master strategist who thinks several moves ahead.
Manyi, who left the EFF in August to join Zuma's MKP, has consistently expressed his confidence in Zuma's leadership. In a post on X, Manyi likened Zuma's strategic thinking and approach to a game of chess.
“Chess is game of thinkers. Calmness is key, thinking is central, seeing the bigger picture is fundamental, and understanding the moves of your opponent is the main ingredient,” Manyi said.
“You can't play chess if you are permanently angry, emotional and impulsive. MK Party is led by a thinker.”
MKP has experienced rapid growth after it was founded in December last year, clinching third spot in the May elections with 14.58% of the vote. This surpassed the EFF, which fell to fourth position with 9.52%.
Manyi is not the only high-profile member to join the MKP from the EFF. Floyd Shivambu, Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Dali Mpofu have also joined Zuma's party.
“Zuma is the only man alive who could launch a political party and rival decades-old parties such as the ANC and the DA in only five months,” Manyi said.
He has previously defended Zuma on social media, particularly on issues such as expropriation of land without compensation.
His confidence in Zuma's leadership is not limited to his ole as party leader. He has also defended Zuma's presidency, arguing that some of the issues Zuma was unable to tackle during his time in office were not his fault, but rather that of the ANC.
“It was a Zuma-led ANC in 2017 that took the resolution to expropriate land without compensation. I was there in person. In February 2018, they kicked him out. The introduction of the bill was to implement a resolution taken by the Zuma-led ANC.
“Zuma has always been consistent on expropriation without compensation. He is not waking up only now. He was let down by the ANC. People must stop lying.
“Let me make this abundantly clear. If you disrespect and undermine [former] president Zuma, you are disrespecting and undermining all of us who adore him and his wisdom,” Manyi said in another post on X.
‘Chess is game of thinkers, and MK Party is led by a thinker’: Mzwanele Manyi on Zuma’s leadership
Journalist
Image: Mzwanele Manyi/ X
MK Party (MKP) MP Mzwanele Manyi has praised party leader Jacob Zuma, describing him as a master strategist who thinks several moves ahead.
Manyi, who left the EFF in August to join Zuma's MKP, has consistently expressed his confidence in Zuma's leadership. In a post on X, Manyi likened Zuma's strategic thinking and approach to a game of chess.
“Chess is game of thinkers. Calmness is key, thinking is central, seeing the bigger picture is fundamental, and understanding the moves of your opponent is the main ingredient,” Manyi said.
“You can't play chess if you are permanently angry, emotional and impulsive. MK Party is led by a thinker.”
MKP has experienced rapid growth after it was founded in December last year, clinching third spot in the May elections with 14.58% of the vote. This surpassed the EFF, which fell to fourth position with 9.52%.
Manyi is not the only high-profile member to join the MKP from the EFF. Floyd Shivambu, Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Dali Mpofu have also joined Zuma's party.
“Zuma is the only man alive who could launch a political party and rival decades-old parties such as the ANC and the DA in only five months,” Manyi said.
He has previously defended Zuma on social media, particularly on issues such as expropriation of land without compensation.
His confidence in Zuma's leadership is not limited to his ole as party leader. He has also defended Zuma's presidency, arguing that some of the issues Zuma was unable to tackle during his time in office were not his fault, but rather that of the ANC.
“It was a Zuma-led ANC in 2017 that took the resolution to expropriate land without compensation. I was there in person. In February 2018, they kicked him out. The introduction of the bill was to implement a resolution taken by the Zuma-led ANC.
“Zuma has always been consistent on expropriation without compensation. He is not waking up only now. He was let down by the ANC. People must stop lying.
“Let me make this abundantly clear. If you disrespect and undermine [former] president Zuma, you are disrespecting and undermining all of us who adore him and his wisdom,” Manyi said in another post on X.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
Politics