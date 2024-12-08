PA’s Murray and Lindoor step down as councillors
The Patriotic Alliance has effected a nationwide strategic reshuffle and is replacing all its senior councillors in municipalities where it is represented to have them focus on growing the party in preparation for the 2026 local government elections.
The strategy has resulted in the resignation of two PA councillors in the Nelson Mandela Bay council — Bradley Murray and Shuling Lindoor — on Friday...
