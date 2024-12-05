'Some things won't go our way in the GNU': McKenzie says amid SA/Nigeria visa controversy

Patriotic Alliance leader and sport, art and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's plans to ease trade between South Africa and Nigeria.
Ramaphosa's announcement that qualifying Nigerian businesses would be granted a five-year multiple entry visa to simplify trade sparked outrage.
“Our government continues with its efforts to improve the ease of doing business in South Africa. We want to enable investors to operate, trade and pursue opportunities in various sectors. We look forward to seeing more Nigerian companies investing in South Africa. In fact, we want to see Nigerian products on shelves of South African shops,” Ramaphosa said.
McKenzie, known for his strong stance against illegal immigrants, was expected to oppose Ramaphosa's plans. However, taking to X, McKenzie acknowledged that while his party is part of the government of national unity (GNU), it won't always have things go its way.
“The PA is part of the GNU. We are not the only party; we are different parties with different ideologies. We have achieved great success, but it would be foolish of us to expect to have it our way all the time. We are part of a collective, and some things will not go our way,” McKenzie said.
He emphasised the importance of prioritising the success of the GNU, even if it meant not always agreeing with certain decisions.
“We love the GNU as we love the PA. We have made great strides as a party. We can’t distance ourselves from decisions that we disagree with, we are a team. We are not arrogant or snakes. We keep on fighting from within.”
McKenzie reaffirmed his commitment to fighting for PA's values from within the GNU.
“The GNU has been greatly influenced by the PA, always. We have moved the needle, maybe not as fast as you or we might have liked, but moving the needle we did. We are realistic and will continue to fight from within.
"'Abahambe' is our mission as the PA. We have never changed, and we will never change. We have made the decision to fight from within the GNU. Should we leave because a decision we are not happy about has been made? We are not children.”
'Some things won't go our way in the GNU': McKenzie says amid SA/Nigeria visa controversy
Journalist
Image: Eugene Coetzee/The Herald
