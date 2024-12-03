“I just received a long letter from him begging to come back to the EFF. However, in the EFF there is a clause in the constitution that says if you leave and join or wear the colours of another political party, you will not be welcomed back because the EFF is not an all-day in [check-in, check-out]; you check out, it's over, that's it. You check in, you stay.
No-one who has left the EFF has ever succeeded: Malema
EFF leader Julius Malema claims no-one who has left the EFF has achieved success in politics.
This statement comes on the heels of a significant exodus of prominent EFF leaders to Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party since August.
“There's no single person from the 11 years of the EFF who has ever left the EFF and succeeded politically. You can name all of them, not one [has succeeded],” Malema said on a podcast.
“Even the ones you are talking about now, you will come back and ask if I feel sorry for them.”
He made an example of a former EFF member who left the party, “complaining about the VBS scandal, and became a hero to many,” after joining ActionSA in Gqeberha. He said this individual is now seeking to return to the EFF.
“I just received a long letter from him begging to come back to the EFF. However, in the EFF there is a clause in the constitution that says if you leave and join or wear the colours of another political party, you will not be welcomed back because the EFF is not an all-day in [check-in, check-out]; you check out, it's over, that's it. You check in, you stay.
“I worry not because these policies that the EFF has, we crafted them together with these people.”
Malema expressed confidence that there won't be more departures, but he's also keeping an open mind, acknowledging that more people might leave.
“The ones that I expected to leave are gone, but I can't say there won't be any [other] person from the EFF who will join MK.”
