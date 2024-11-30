MK Party leader Jacob Zuma is confident his party can win the “vote-rigging” case against the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) after “obtaining credible information”.
Zuma, after the May 29 elections, claimed the elections were rigged, accusing IEC officials of stealing MKP votes and “donating” them to other parties”. Despite the public statements, the MKP withdrew the case at the Electoral Court in October saying it needed more time to mull over its evidence.
Addressing party supporters at the MKP’s first anniversary celebrations at Vosloorus Stadium, Ekurhuleni, on Saturday, Zuma spent much of his time assuring MKP members of a “takeover”.
“The people in charge of counting votes took our votes and gave them to other parties. They deprived us of a two-thirds majority. We wanted to lead the country. If we took over there would be no poverty. We have a lot of credible information. We have all the information as to what happened and who stole our votes. We have started again with the court case,” Zuma said to cheers from party supporters.
IN PICS | Zuma promises a ‘takeover’, adamant MKP will win vote-rigging case after obtaining evidence
'The people in charge of counting votes took our votes and gave them to other parties. They deprived us of a two-thirds majority.'
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
MK Party leader Jacob Zuma is confident his party can win the “vote-rigging” case against the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) after “obtaining credible information”.
Zuma, after the May 29 elections, claimed the elections were rigged, accusing IEC officials of stealing MKP votes and “donating” them to other parties”. Despite the public statements, the MKP withdrew the case at the Electoral Court in October saying it needed more time to mull over its evidence.
Addressing party supporters at the MKP’s first anniversary celebrations at Vosloorus Stadium, Ekurhuleni, on Saturday, Zuma spent much of his time assuring MKP members of a “takeover”.
“The people in charge of counting votes took our votes and gave them to other parties. They deprived us of a two-thirds majority. We wanted to lead the country. If we took over there would be no poverty. We have a lot of credible information. We have all the information as to what happened and who stole our votes. We have started again with the court case,” Zuma said to cheers from party supporters.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
He said the Electoral Court would find in the MKP's favour and “a lot of people will be found guilty”.
Despite MKP breaking a 30-year record when it contested national and provincial elections for the first time in the May 29 elections by attaining more than 2-million votes, Zuma believes the party won the majority vote.
“We cannot be robbed from leading our country. The court must talk and reveal the truth. It must show we won [elections]. Once that is done, we must take over the country. That is our mandate. We cannot compromise. We are close to taking over. Once we win the case we are taking over.”
IEC has dismissed claims by the MKP, saying the party has failed to produce evidence to back up the accusations.
The MKP repeatedly attacked the IEC after it barred Zuma from taking part in the elections because of his criminal conviction.
In 2021 Zuma was sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment by the Constitutional Court for contempt of court. The constitution prohibits anyone sentenced to more than 12 months' imprisonment without the option of a fine from becoming an MP.
In court papers the MKP said the commission had no business upholding constitutional provisions and blocking Zuma's nomination to stand for parliament due to the sentence.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News