Nelson Mandela Bay’s Marlon Daniels among three new PA MPs sworn in

The Patriotic Alliance has reshuffled its caucus in the National Assembly, with three members sworn in on Wednesday.
This includes PA national chair Marlon Daniels from the Eastern Cape, Lorato Mathopa from North West, and Saintes van Wyk from the Free State.
Daniels, who is from the northern areas of Gqeberha, said their swearing-in would create vacancies in other levels of government where they had previously held positions.
“This reshuffle was not a result of disciplinary proceedings or political infighting,” Daniels said.
“This culminates from an internal organisational assessment conducted where party members indicated their professional strengths and interests, and where they could play a meaningful role within the party.”
He said after consulting with those in the party, certain individuals had been reassigned to new positions to help drive organisational growth.
Daniels did not return to the Nelson Mandela Bay council after the 2021 local government elections, turning his focus to building the party before the 2024 general elections.
He was a colourful character in council, with a quick tongue, and was the political head for economic development.
Mathopa is the party’s leader in North West and Van Wyk is the party’s traditional affairs leader.
Daniels said he hoped his participation in the National Assembly would inspire aspiring politicians in the northern areas who had watched other MPs do nothing for their constituents.
“That there are many parliamentarians who come from the northern areas but have done nothing but uplift their own is disheartening,” he said.
“As a new party, we are hopeful that such an honour to represent that constituency in parliament will have a positive spin-off on all other aspiring politicians.
“There are many parties represented in the northern areas and in parliament but are doing nothing for the people of that area.
“I hope the position I will occupy will have an effect so that we can deal with the shortcomings facing people from the northern areas and effect the necessary change.”
Daniels said he would sit on several portfolio committees, but the matter was yet to be finalised by the party.
“But I would like to be involved in a committee that serves the people directly such as social development and correctional services.”
