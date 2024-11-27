Mpofu brushes Malema 'provocation' aside

“Those of us who are old enough to have been in this space in the [19]80s, will know that we are standing on the blood of people, where thousands died for nothing but political rivalry. We shall never participate in fomenting that kind of history. We will never regard any organisation, let alone a progressive one, as our enemy.
“The word enemy is a very strong one; it is used when you intend to do certain things in politics. There is a difference between opponents, rivals and enemies — so we do not take the position of any black person being our enemy, because they are our fellow oppressed people.”
Mpofu said tensions between the two parties were exaggerated, claiming that tensions in politics are normal.
“Politics is a competitive space, all our competitors will have to adjust to our presence in the mix. We have emphasised the building of progressive and black unity in our constitution, as well as the total liberation of our people. This is a new thing that is being introduced in our South African political landscape — so the people operating in those spaces will obviously feel affected.”
However, he insisted the tensions between the parties will not affect the progressive caucus operations in parliament. He highlighted the MK party position in parliament as the official opposition with 58 MPs.
“The progressive caucus is the first black unity project. Parliament is a particular site of struggle and therefore it is much easier to organise those people, they are already there, there are only 400 of them. It is logical that the progressive caucus in parliament should be the starting point. It is continuing and going very well.”
Mpofu said he hopes that the spirit of unity will grow beyond the corridors of parliament to the communities.
“The introduction of a new player in the South African political landscape has to affect everybody. There is no single political party in this country that is unaffected by the emergence of this new, giant organisation.”
The party will be hosting the first of its provincial rallies ahead of its anniversary birthday celebrations in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, on Saturday.
Mpofu brushes Malema 'provocation' aside
No black party can be our enemy, especially a progressive one, says the MK national command member
Image: Sisanda Mbolekwa
