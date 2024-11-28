Explosive discussions expected at troubled ANCYL’s elective congress

The embattled ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in the Nelson Mandela Bay region is set to hold its elective congress this weekend, despite deep factional divisions among its members which pose a significant threat to unity.
The congress is set for Friday and Saturday.
It is anticipated to see explosive discussions as factions within the interim regional task team (RTT) push for their preferred candidates to be elected.
Nelson Mandela Bay is among five regions in the Eastern Cape to hold congresses after being disbanded by the formation’s national executive committee.
The others are Dr WB Rubusana in Buffalo City, Joe Gqabi, OR Tambo and Sarah Baartman.
ANCYL provincial secretary Francisco Dyantyi said Nelson Mandela Bay had proved it was ready to hold its conference when it passed the 70% threshold of its 60 branches which qualified for the congress.
Of the region’s 60 branches, 42 were eligible.
Three had failed audit outcomes for their general meetings and the remaining 15 could not rebuild structures.
Dyantyi said the prospective leadership had a duty to take over from the RTT and unify the region.
“At some point in the organisation we can’t declare that everyone wants the same thing because, from my point of view, we tried to unite everyone in all the branches as they were rebuilt,” Dyantyi said.
“We appointed members from all factions to form part of the RTT, but now there is a group within the RTT that is disruptive based on internal politics on who must emerge [winner].”
“We can’t preach unity because the unity of the organisation should be about the programme we are busy with now.”
Dyantyi said some in the RTT were anxious about their preferred leaders being elected and were sowing divisions.
Asked if he anticipated disruptions from this group, Dyantyi said: “We don’t know their plans.
“However, we have instructed the RTT to ensure that the congress and its venue are secured to prevent incidents.
“We don’t know if the group will form part of this congress. Perhaps they will hold their own event, but we shall see.”
The ANCYL in the Bay was dissolved in 2023 due to its dysfunctional leadership being embroiled in factional battles.
An interim task team was appointed.
Former RTT co-ordinator Zithobile Vaaltein, who was removed for failing to establish branches, is reportedly leading the faction responsible for causing divisions in the region after his removal from the position.
The RTT was restructured in July, replacing Vaaltein with Siyanda Jubase, now set to compete for the regional secretary position.
Meanwhile, the RTT spokesperson, Siyanda Kate, is vying for the role of regional chair.
Vaaltein said he had been removed as co-ordinator by NEC members from the region for refusing to support a particular individual who will contest the regional chair post in 2025 during its conference.
“It’s a lie that I did not build any branches, when in fact with me at the helm we managed to convene BGMs in 44 branches.
“After I was removed, Jubase illegally ostracised me from my branch and held a BGM that was not even publicised as required in the processes. We want to see the records of that meeting.”
Vaaltein said he would contest the secretary post so he could continue his work of organising sports tournaments, youth dialogues on township economies and building the structures of the ANCYL.
Jubase blamed the disunity on the interim structure’s failure to establish and strengthen organisational foundations.
“The crumbling of the ANCYL in the region was identified during the tenure of the initial RTT structure where the former incumbent [Vaaltein] was responsible for building branch structures but failed to do his job as the co-ordinator.”
Jubase said when she was appointed co-ordinator they had started rebuilding branches and would continue to do so if she was elected.
“Branches are the basis of the existence of the ANCYL and its mother body, and without them we cannot exercise the freedom of electing our leaders.”
Jubase said she planned to reintroduce political education within the ANCYL so young people would not be swayed into making certain decisions.
HeraldLIVE
Explosive discussions expected at troubled ANCYL’s elective congress
Image: FILE
The embattled ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in the Nelson Mandela Bay region is set to hold its elective congress this weekend, despite deep factional divisions among its members which pose a significant threat to unity.
The congress is set for Friday and Saturday.
It is anticipated to see explosive discussions as factions within the interim regional task team (RTT) push for their preferred candidates to be elected.
Nelson Mandela Bay is among five regions in the Eastern Cape to hold congresses after being disbanded by the formation’s national executive committee.
The others are Dr WB Rubusana in Buffalo City, Joe Gqabi, OR Tambo and Sarah Baartman.
ANCYL provincial secretary Francisco Dyantyi said Nelson Mandela Bay had proved it was ready to hold its conference when it passed the 70% threshold of its 60 branches which qualified for the congress.
Of the region’s 60 branches, 42 were eligible.
Three had failed audit outcomes for their general meetings and the remaining 15 could not rebuild structures.
Dyantyi said the prospective leadership had a duty to take over from the RTT and unify the region.
“At some point in the organisation we can’t declare that everyone wants the same thing because, from my point of view, we tried to unite everyone in all the branches as they were rebuilt,” Dyantyi said.
“We appointed members from all factions to form part of the RTT, but now there is a group within the RTT that is disruptive based on internal politics on who must emerge [winner].”
“We can’t preach unity because the unity of the organisation should be about the programme we are busy with now.”
Dyantyi said some in the RTT were anxious about their preferred leaders being elected and were sowing divisions.
Asked if he anticipated disruptions from this group, Dyantyi said: “We don’t know their plans.
“However, we have instructed the RTT to ensure that the congress and its venue are secured to prevent incidents.
“We don’t know if the group will form part of this congress. Perhaps they will hold their own event, but we shall see.”
The ANCYL in the Bay was dissolved in 2023 due to its dysfunctional leadership being embroiled in factional battles.
An interim task team was appointed.
Former RTT co-ordinator Zithobile Vaaltein, who was removed for failing to establish branches, is reportedly leading the faction responsible for causing divisions in the region after his removal from the position.
The RTT was restructured in July, replacing Vaaltein with Siyanda Jubase, now set to compete for the regional secretary position.
Meanwhile, the RTT spokesperson, Siyanda Kate, is vying for the role of regional chair.
Vaaltein said he had been removed as co-ordinator by NEC members from the region for refusing to support a particular individual who will contest the regional chair post in 2025 during its conference.
“It’s a lie that I did not build any branches, when in fact with me at the helm we managed to convene BGMs in 44 branches.
“After I was removed, Jubase illegally ostracised me from my branch and held a BGM that was not even publicised as required in the processes. We want to see the records of that meeting.”
Vaaltein said he would contest the secretary post so he could continue his work of organising sports tournaments, youth dialogues on township economies and building the structures of the ANCYL.
Jubase blamed the disunity on the interim structure’s failure to establish and strengthen organisational foundations.
“The crumbling of the ANCYL in the region was identified during the tenure of the initial RTT structure where the former incumbent [Vaaltein] was responsible for building branch structures but failed to do his job as the co-ordinator.”
Jubase said when she was appointed co-ordinator they had started rebuilding branches and would continue to do so if she was elected.
“Branches are the basis of the existence of the ANCYL and its mother body, and without them we cannot exercise the freedom of electing our leaders.”
Jubase said she planned to reintroduce political education within the ANCYL so young people would not be swayed into making certain decisions.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News