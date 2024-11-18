Politics

DA pushes for Van Niekerk’s removal

Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 18 November 2024

Beleaguered former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk will have to face another bruising battle to hold on to his political position after a motion of no confidence was filed against him on Friday.

The DA in the metro filed the motion against the deputy mayor amid findings by the ad hoc committee, which investigated allegations of transgressing the code of conduct and flouting the provisions of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA), that he was guilty...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Grammy award winning DJ Black Coffee puts his focus on opening a music college.
‘I am fearing for his life’: MP says about SITA head after flawed R1,2bn ...

Most Read