DA pushes for Van Niekerk’s removal
Beleaguered former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk will have to face another bruising battle to hold on to his political position after a motion of no confidence was filed against him on Friday.
The DA in the metro filed the motion against the deputy mayor amid findings by the ad hoc committee, which investigated allegations of transgressing the code of conduct and flouting the provisions of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA), that he was guilty...
