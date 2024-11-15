New Nelson Mandela Bay mayor sets out goals for first 100 days in office
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe has laid out an ambitious plan for her first 100 days in office which includes starting repair work on all flood-damaged infrastructure in Kariega and filling critical municipal posts.
Lobishe delivered her inaugural opening address at a council meeting on Thursday...
