Former mayor has to appear in court to face charges including cyber fraud
After snubbing the Hawks on Wednesday, Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk met the investigating officer the next day and was summonsed to appear in court in December.
Van Niekerk was accompanied by his lawyer, Danie Gouws, at Thursday's meeting...
