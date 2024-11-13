Gary van Niekerk faces suspension or removal as councillor
Committee again finds former mayor guilty of violating code of conduct
The ad hoc committee investigating allegations against Nelson Mandela Bay’s deputy mayor, Gary van Niekerk, has doubled down on its findings that he should either be suspended or removed as a councillor.
Van Niekerk received a lifeline in July when the multiparty investigation committee adopted its report but it was instructed to invite him to a meeting to present his side of the story, even though he had already submitted a 49-page affidavit...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.