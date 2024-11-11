Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral committee in place but qualification question remains
Lobishe deflects query on new members’ matric certificates, saying ‘we are bringing you a capable and well-tested contingent’
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe has refused to say whether the ANC’s mayoral committee members all have matric — a minimum requirement set by her party for deployees.
Instead, Lobishe pointed to compulsory modules by party members at its political academy, the OR Tambo School of Leadership, said to be equivalent to SA’s education standards...
