Nelson Mandela Bay ex-officials must pay back the money
Court finds them financially liable for irregular expenditure of R7.6m linked to bus system
The law has come back to bite an ex-city boss, chief financial officer and other former senior officials of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality who have to pay back R7.6m for a dodgy contract linked to the controversial bus system.
On Friday, justice Ashton Schippers upheld an April 2022 high court ruling, affirming that the former officials had acted unlawfully by bypassing due process to secure a contract for Erastyle (Pty) Ltd...
