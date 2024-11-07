Ndlozi should leave EFF: former DA MP Van Damme on Malema's remarks

Former DA MP Phumzile van Damme has advised EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to leave the red berets amid party leadership troubles.

This comes after EFF leader Julius Malema's recent cryptic tweet, which van Damme believes was directed at Ndlozi, describing "two remaining members" as having “lost their souls” in the party.

“Only two of your favourites remain and the list will be finalised. They sing beautifully and are always willing to pose for pictures and sign roll calls, but remember, their souls are long gone. To prevent any potential hurt, it’s crucial to heed the guidance of the leadership. We remain standing and are not going anywhere under a criminal syndicate,” Malema said.

Van Damme urged Ndlozi to join the growing list of departing members, including advocate Dali Mpofu, who recently left the EFF.

“I don’t know why Ndlozi puts up with being constantly publicly degraded like this. The man doesn’t need politics, he has a whole PhD. Leave, Dr Ndlozi. No politics is ever worth your dignity. Leave this one and his failing party and thrive beyond his wildest imagination,” Van Damme said.

“It’s a terrible way to treat another human being. It’s heartbreaking to see. Politics is politics but at the end of the day we are human.”

Van Damme, who resigned from parliament in 2021 over internal disputes with the DA leadership, empathised with Ndlozi.

“That stuff is soul-destroying. I learnt it the hard way, and it’s heartbreaking to see it happen to someone else. I don’t care what his politics are. We are all human. I also learnt that the grass is, in fact, sometimes greener on the other side.”

Ndlozi, a prominent leader in the EFF, has been with the party since 2014 and holds a PhD in political sociology from Wits University. Despite recent rumours of his departure, Ndlozi has signalled his continued allegiance to the party.

When accused of not caring about Ndlozi, van Damme clarified that she has always admired his intelligence.

“Ndlozi and I were on the same committee, and he is smarter than many give him credit for. We had long talks about life, politics and everything in between. I’ve always admired his mind, and he knows that. Political disagreement is not hatred. Politicians know that and many across political lines are friends. It’s only supporters who hate each other, your leaders don’t.

“The thing is that some of you think having a political career is the pinnacle of success in life. It is not. It is middle management in the private sector salary that doesn’t require any particular skill set. You worship politicians too much. You make them your gods. Having been in politics myself, I'd suggest you be a little more discerning.

“People in politics? Some of the most evil, dumbest, most mediocre people you have come across. There are gems but they are few and far between. This is shared in the utmost kindness encouraging you to think deeper about who you choose to idolise. There are great people, support (and don't idolise) them.”

Many other people showed appreciation for Ndlozi on social media amid EFF leadership troubles.

