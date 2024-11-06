Ramaphosa congratulates Donald Trump, talks about bilateral ties

“The bond between the US and Israel is strong. If and when they say I am president, it will again be stronger and closer than it ever was before. I say that November 5 will be the most important day in the history of our country. I think it will also be the most important day in the history of Israel if you want to know the truth,” he said speaking at an event commemorating those who died during the October 7 Hamas attack in Israel.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Donald Trump on his return to the White House, putting a spotlight on bilateral relations between the countries.
The Republican candidate beat Democrat Kamala Harris, who had been endorsed by former president Barack Obama, in the November 5 presidential election.
“Congratulations to United States president-elect Donald Trump on your return to the presidency. I look forward to continuing the close and mutually beneficial partnership between our two nations across all domains of our co-operation. In the global arena, we look forward to our presidency of the G20 in 2025, where we will work closely with the US, who will succeed us in the G20 presidency in 2026,” Ramaphosa said.
Trump's win came after beating Hillary Clinton in 2016 and losing to Joe Biden in 2020. He was president from January 20 2017 to January 20 2021.
When Joe Biden won and took over with Harris as his vice-president in 2021 it was seen as “restoration of the American soul” from Trump’s controversial tenure.
Trump's return will put a focus on US-SA relations.
The businessman-turned-politician is a strong supporter of Israel and had promised if elected to ensure stronger ties between the Jewish state and America.
“The bond between the US and Israel is strong. If and when they say I am president, it will again be stronger and closer than it ever was before. I say that November 5 will be the most important day in the history of our country. I think it will also be the most important day in the history of Israel if you want to know the truth,” he said speaking at an event commemorating those who died during the October 7 Hamas attack in Israel.
As the war against Hamas in Gaza continues, questions have arisen about Trump's stance on South Africa as the country has forged ahead in its fight to have Israel charged with genocide.
Last year, South Africa applied to the International Court of Justice for it to order a suspension of Israel's military operations in Gaza. The court granted some but not all of South Africa's requests.
International relations and co-operation department spokesperson Clayson Monyela said the US and South Africa have enjoyed healthy relations over the years under Republican presidents.
“Historically, relations between South Africa and US thrive under a Republican White House. [The US president's emergency plan for Aids relief] Pepfar was introduced by George W Bush. During President Donald Trump's first term, he appointed a woman born in South Africa as US ambassador. She was brilliant and helped to enhance the strong and mutually beneficial ties between our two nations,” he said.
South Africa has ties with several countries the US has been critical of, including China and Russia.
