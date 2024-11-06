'Minister will ensure Bela Act is implemented': Gwarube's office

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube's office has assured parliament that the minister will implement the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act, despite previously opposing the bill.

In a parliamentary Q&A session this week, Gwarube's office said she would collaborate with the department to ensure the law is implemented to improve the country's education system.

DA leader John Steenhuisen on Tuesday led hundreds of people in a march against the bill in Tshwane. Steenhuisen was joined by the FF Plus, AfriForum and the Solidarity Movement.

“It is the minister's constitutional duty to ensure that the laws passed by parliament and signed into law by the president are implemented. Given that the Bela Act is now law, the minister must ensure it is properly implemented in the best interests of learners,” read the response from Gwarube's office.

“The minister will work with her department to ensure that it takes the necessary steps to introduce appropriate regulations, norms, standards and national policies that will strengthen the ability of our basic education system to implement our country's basic education laws and ultimately serve the best interests of learners.”

The bill, signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in September, aims to amend various aspects of the education system, including compulsory Grade R attendance, language policies and admission procedures. However, Ramaphosa delayed the implementation of clauses 4 and 5, which deal with language and admission policies, for further discussions.

Gwarube's previous opposition to the bill, coupled with her absence from the signing ceremony, raised questions about her commitment to implementing the act.

“I have always [been] and remain opposed to the bill in its current form and have requested the president to refer it back to parliament for reconsideration in terms of section 79 of the constitution,” Gwarube said. “I remain ready to serve South Africa and ensure that millions of learners across the country can access quality education.”

