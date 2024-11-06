GNU a disaster for black people, says Popcru
‘It is highly likely the country will head for a disastrous future’, says union president
The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has called the government of national unity (GNU) a “disaster for black people”, arguing its complex nature will make it difficult to build a “black agenda” in SA, which is headed for a “disastrous future”.
The GNU, which includes the ANC, DA, GOOD, Patriotic Alliance, UDM, Rise Mzansi, Freedom Front Plus and PAC, was formed after the ANC lost its electoral majority in the May 29 election...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.