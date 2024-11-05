New setback in efforts to form mayoral committee
EFF and PA could withdraw due to wrangle over service delivery portfolios
Negotiations to form Nelson Mandela Bay’s new mayoral committee have hit another roadblock, with two parties threatening to pull out if their demands are not met.
Behind-the-scenes negotiations have intensified as the coalition has not met since mayor Babalwa Lobishe’s election on Thursday...
