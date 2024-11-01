Former EFF MP Anthony Matumba has made a plea for former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu to re-evaluate his decision to leave the party for Jacob Zuma's MK Party amid the former president's ongoing fight for reinstatement as an ANC member.
The Jacob Zuma Foundation recently announced the ANC's national disciplinary committee of appeal would hear Zuma's appeal on Friday. He was expelled from the ANC for violating the party's constitution when he formed the MK Party in December last year and supported another party while still a member.
Matumba criticised Shivambu's decision to join a party led by someone still fighting to retain his ANC membership.
“Floyd Shivambu must come back, not to the EFF but to his senses,” Matumba said.
“The president of MK Party is fighting for his membership in another party which is ANC. He wants to remain as an ANC member but leading the MK Party as a side hustle. Floyd Shivambu is trying to convince us that joining Zuma is a revolutionary thing to do.
'Floyd must come back, not to EFF but to his senses': former MP Matumba on Zuma's ANC membership appeal
Journalist
Image: Freddy Mavundla/Business Day
Former EFF MP Anthony Matumba has made a plea for former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu to re-evaluate his decision to leave the party for Jacob Zuma's MK Party amid the former president's ongoing fight for reinstatement as an ANC member.
The Jacob Zuma Foundation recently announced the ANC's national disciplinary committee of appeal would hear Zuma's appeal on Friday. He was expelled from the ANC for violating the party's constitution when he formed the MK Party in December last year and supported another party while still a member.
Matumba criticised Shivambu's decision to join a party led by someone still fighting to retain his ANC membership.
“Floyd Shivambu must come back, not to the EFF but to his senses,” Matumba said.
“The president of MK Party is fighting for his membership in another party which is ANC. He wants to remain as an ANC member but leading the MK Party as a side hustle. Floyd Shivambu is trying to convince us that joining Zuma is a revolutionary thing to do.
“How do we join a party of a member of another party? How do we join a party which was formed to rescue another party? What is revolutionary about that?
“MK Party is some form of exile for ANC members who are running away from [president Cyril] Ramaphosa's terror. At what time are we going to fight for economic freedom in our lifetime if we are still fighting the personal battles of Jacob Zuma and ANC?”
Matumba also questioned Shivambu's willingness to be led by Zuma, who “failed” to lead the country when he served as South Africa's president for two terms under the ANC. He posted pictures of Zuma with his eyes closed, saying he was “too old and always sleeping”.
“What is revolutionary about giving our people Jacob Zuma to lead them again after he failed to lead for nine years as a president? The man is too old and he is always sleeping.”
Shivambu, now organiser of the MK Party, has defended his move, calling it the “most solid and sound decision ever”.
“The most correct, sound and best decision was to make the decision to join the MK Party and contribute to its politics. I'm convinced this is the correct path and decision in the history of politics,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
Politics