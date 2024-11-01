‘We can turn things around,’ says new mayor
Lobishe takes reins from Van Niekerk, who becomes her deputy
Facing formidable challenges as she steps in as mayor after Nelson Mandela Bay’s recent flooding disasters, Babalwa Lobishe must not only win over voters, residents and businesses but prove to some doubtful ANC members that she is the right leader to steer the region into recovery.
If she remains in office, she must achieve this before the 2026 local government elections; otherwise she risks harming the ANC’s prospects at the polls...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.