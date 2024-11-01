Warm welcome for Nelson Mandela Bay’s new mayor
Parties from both sides of the aisle set aside their differences on Thursday to welcome Babalwa Lobishe as Nelson Mandela Bay’s new mayor, though they also pledged to hold her accountable.
Lobishe, a former deputy mayor, was elected unopposed at a council meeting on Thursday...
