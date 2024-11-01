Politics

LISTEN | A game of musical chairs?

01 November 2024
New Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe is congratulated by former mayor Gary van Niekerk, who is now her deputy, after she was elected to the position unopposed on Thursday
CHANGE OF GUARD: New Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe is congratulated by former mayor Gary van Niekerk, who is now her deputy, after she was elected to the position unopposed on Thursday
A game of musical chairs or a move to improve the city?

Babalwa Lobishe was elected as Nelson Mandela Bay’s new mayor on Thursday, swapping posts with Gary van Niekerk, who takes up the deputy position.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Nelson Mandela University academic and political analyst Ongama Mtimka about the change in leadership.

