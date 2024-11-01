A game of musical chairs or a move to improve the city?
Babalwa Lobishe was elected as Nelson Mandela Bay’s new mayor on Thursday, swapping posts with Gary van Niekerk, who takes up the deputy position.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Nelson Mandela University academic and political analyst Ongama Mtimka about the change in leadership.
LISTEN | A game of musical chairs?
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
