'I unconditionally retreated': expelled EFF member says he faces physical threats after online spat with Malema
Image: Kganki N. Mphahlele/ Facebook
The EFF's expelled former University of Limpopo SRC member Kganki Mphahlele has revealed he has received threats from individuals seeking to harm him physically.
This comes after his expulsion from the EFF student command (EFFSC) on Thursday.
The controversy began when Mphahlele engaged in an online spat with EFF leader Julius Malema, advocating for the party's MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to become its next deputy president.
Mphahlele's challenge of Malema didn't sit well with the party leader, who responded with a cryptic “try me boys”, which Mphahlele challenged. The EFFSC then expelled him.
After this Mphahlele said: “We have received threats to our personal security. EFF politics should never reach the point where members fear harm or even death.
“Some of us do not wish to live under the constant threat of violence over what our party's internal politics have become.
“To those who want to physically harm me, I unconditionally retreat.”
