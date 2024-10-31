Basic education minister and DA member Siviwe Gwarube snubbed her boss President Cyril Ramaphosa's invitation to sign the act into law in September.
GNU 'clearing house' sets up team to iron out disagreement on Bela Act
Image: GCIS
The government of national unity (GNU) has established a new committee to deal with teething challenges raised by party leaders as part of its “clearing house” mechanism, Deputy President Paul Mashatile announced on Thursday.
Mashatile's office said the clearing house members met on Wednesday to discuss the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act, which has two clauses that have been flagged by some of the signatories of the Statement of Intent.
“The meeting noted the need to resolve the matter within the three months the president has allocated,” he said.
The GNU agreed that the team would be made up of deputy minister of justice Andries Nel, Cornelius Mulder of Freedom Front Plus, Brett Herron from GOOD, Helen Zille from the DA and Mdumiseni Ntuli from the ANC.
The team has two weeks to work and report to the clearing house mechanism.
The Bela Act has been a contention between the ANC and DA since the two parties agreed to be part of a GNU.
Basic education minister and DA member Siviwe Gwarube snubbed her boss President Cyril Ramaphosa's invitation to sign the act into law in September.
DA leader John Steenhuisen said the bill has constitutional implications for the right to mother-tongue education.
“I have always [been] and remain opposed to the bill in its current form and have requested the president to refer it back to parliament for reconsideration in terms of section 79 of the constitution,” Gwarube said.
“I have written to the president and notified him that, in the present circumstance, I cannot attend the signing ceremony until concerns regarding the bill are rectified. I remain ready to serve South Africa and ensure that millions of learners across the country can access quality education.”
She said parliament must be given the opportunity to amend the bill “so that millions of learners across the country can access and receive quality education for a better South Africa”.
After pressure from his government of national unity allies, Ramaphosa then agreed to a review of the two clauses within three months:
Mashatile said the meeting also agreed on the need to put party-political interests aside and find a solution to benefit all South African people.
TimesLIVE
