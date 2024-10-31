Gary van Niekerk expected to resign as Bay mayor on Thursday
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk is expected to resign on Thursday, with deputy mayor Babalwa Lobishe set to be elected as his replacement during a council meeting.
Van Niekerk will then be elected deputy mayor...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.