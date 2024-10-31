Despite deadly floods, stormwater drains, road maintenance budget mainly unspent
Despite blocked stormwater drains and canals being a major factor behind last week’s deadly flooding in Nelson Mandela Bay, the municipality has spent just 6% of its 2024/2025 budget on roads and stormwater infrastructure maintenance.
The slow pace of maintenance spending drew sharp criticism from councillors at a roads and transport committee meeting on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.