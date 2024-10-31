DA red-flags Nelson Mandela Bay disaster report, cites ‘neglect’ of Kariega
The DA in Nelson Mandela Bay will not support a state of disaster report to be tabled at Thursday’s council meeting if it fails to address the refurbishment of the Kariega stormwater canal, the Gibbon Street bridge and the cleaning of stormwater drains.
The report is to be presented again to the council after being rejected by a majority of councillors at Friday’s meeting...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.