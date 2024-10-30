Politics

Metro’s response to flooding failing residents, say councillors

Lack of co-ordinated strategy and slow reaction to problems cited at council meeting

By Andisa Bonani - 30 October 2024

With disaster relief supplies running low and stormwater drain maintenance progressing slowly, some Nelson Mandela Bay ward councillors feel they are left to address residents’ complaints with minimal support from the municipality.

Some have taken a proactive stance and devised strategies to mitigate the effect of heavy rains in their areas...

