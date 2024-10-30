Metro’s response to flooding failing residents, say councillors
Lack of co-ordinated strategy and slow reaction to problems cited at council meeting
With disaster relief supplies running low and stormwater drain maintenance progressing slowly, some Nelson Mandela Bay ward councillors feel they are left to address residents’ complaints with minimal support from the municipality.
Some have taken a proactive stance and devised strategies to mitigate the effect of heavy rains in their areas...
