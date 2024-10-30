Former Nelson Mandela Bay EFF chair Amandlangawethu Madaka has joined the MK party.
Madaka announced this by changing his profile picture on Facebook on Monday to the MK party’s (MKP) logo.
It garnered a lot of reaction on social media, including from EFF members who said they were not surprised by his move.
Madaka, a member of the EFF for 12 years, said he joined the MK party two months ago.
He said there was no bad blood between himself and the Red Berets.
“Part of the reason I joined MKP is that I don’t see much of a difference between the EFF and MKP.
“They speak the same and MKP is a catalyst of what we’ve been preaching all along.
“All these black consciousness movements are saying the same thing.
“Everything is moving faster with MKP.
“We said we want economic freedom in our lifetime and the EFF is moving slowly.”
Looking to the 2026 local government elections, Madaka said he believed the MKP would be a kingmaker in the metro.
“I like the pace, how it’s moving and attracts black people from all formations.
“I have no bad blood with the EFF or anything.”
He said he had no intention of recruiting anyone.
When it comes to leadership positions within MKP, he said: “I go where leadership takes me but I’m happy to sit back, play a supportive role and be a ground force.”
Madaka was elected regional chair of the EFF in 2021 but lost out on a second term when the region elected Khanya Ngqisha.
He resigned from the council in May 2022.
MKP regional convener Xolani Mgxoteni said the party had a programme to unite everyone who thought alike about the future of transformation in SA.
“Ngawethu is one of the people who left the ANC when the EFF was formed but it was not about going to a particular organisation but rather that of a particular view for the benefit of black people.”
HeraldLIVE
Former Nelson Mandela Bay EFF chair Madaka joins MK party
