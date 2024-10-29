Politics

DA big guns call for improved beachfront security

Steenhuisen and other leaders attend briefing ahead of prime Bay tourism season

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 29 October 2024

Insufficient resources for beachfront safety in Gqeberha have endangered the city’s tourism sector, with visitors receiving warnings before visiting.

This comes as a hi-tech 24/7 security control room unveiled two years ago at the PE Beach Yacht Club remains unused...

Most Read