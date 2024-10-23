Ramaphosa's warm message to Putin leaves its GNU partner, the DA, cold

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reaffirmation of strong ties between South Africa and Russia is causing a headache for the ANC’s GNU partner the DA.
Ramaphosa arrived in Kazan, Russia, on Tuesday for the Brics+ 2024 summit. In his first meeting with host President Vladimir Putin, he briefed him about political governance changes in SA and reaffirmed Pretoria’s ties with Russia.
“It is a real joy and pleasure to be here in Kazan, Russia. We are also delighted to brief you and other partners on the journey we have embarked on as South Africa. We have formed a government of national unity. We will have time to talk more about that. We have sought to unite the country and stabilise the country politically,” Ramaphosa said. “We continue to see Russia as a valued ally, as a valued friend who supported us right from the beginning from the days of our struggle against apartheid right through to now. We are really delighted to be here.”
The president’s remarks were not well received by the DA.
“The DA distances itself from recent comments made by President Ramaphosa. The DA, as a key partner in the GNU, rejects this characterisation in no uncertain terms. The DA does not consider Russia, or Vladimir Putin, to be an ally of our nation,” said DA leader John Steenhuisen.
Though they are lead partners in the GNU, the ANC and DA continue to clash on international relations and geopolitics.
“We cannot and will not agree that South Africa should consider an authoritarian regime that is currently violating international law by waging an imperialist war of aggression against a sovereign state, as an ally,” Steenhuisen said.
“At a time when South Africa is experiencing renewed optimism with the first real prospects of economic growth in almost two decades, our government simply cannot afford to make statements that could jeopardise international relations and trade opportunities, which are crucial for realising our key objectives of growth and job creation.
“As leader of the DA in the GNU, I reiterate the importance of positions expressed on behalf of the GNU being subject to full and proper debate within government mechanisms before being announced as positions of the GNU to ensure maximum consensus and agreement among the parties to the GNU.”
The DA rejected Ramaphosa’s remarks as it has criticised Russia for its military invasion of Ukraine. In 2022, Steenhuisen visited Ukraine on a “fact-finding mission”.
TimesLIVE
Ramaphosa's warm message to Putin leaves its GNU partner, the DA, cold
DA does not consider Russia or Putin an ally of our nation: John Steenhuisen
Image: The Presidency
