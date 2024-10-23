Mboweni's family thanks president and South Africans for their support

The family also recognised the logistical efforts made by government officials at all levels to ensure a dignified send-off.
Tito Mboweni's children, Tumi, Pule and Sello, expressed their gratitude for the celebration of their father’s life.
“We are deeply grateful to the parish of Our Lady of St Carmel in Haenertsburg for granting our father’s wishes to have his last remains stay overnight at the church and being blessed with a requiem mass. We are aware too of the outpouring of sympathy from ordinary South Africans who felt a special connection to him,” the family said.
“We will do our best to keep Tito’s memory alive and preserve his legacy and all the good work he did in service to the people of South Africa.”
Since Mboweni's passing, social media has been flooded with tributes from people from all walks of life. This includes ordinary South Africans, academics, politicians, leaders of states and his colourful social media followers.
Many comments on social media were lighthearted and referred to his much-loved culinary adventures in the kitchen. Hundreds of his followers honoured him by cooking his famous dishes which included pilchards, tomato relish and the “garlic king's” chicken stew. The “Twitter chef” had 1.5-million followers on X.
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni's family has expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and condolences received from across South Africa and beyond during their time of grief.
Mboweni died October 12 after a short illness. He was buried at the weekend in Tzaneen, Limpopo.
“The Mboweni family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of grief and compassion from across South Africa, the continent, and the world,” the family statement read.
The bereaved family said the numerous tributes provided great comfort to them. The family also extended their gratitude to the South African government, particularly President Cyril Ramaphosa, for organising a fitting farewell.
This as the Sunday Times reported this week that the family had locked horns with officialdom over what form the ceremony should take.
Luke Mboweni said: “The presence of so many current and former leaders, colleagues, comrades and friends was extremely heartening.”
The family, in their gratitude statement, did not address controversy surrounding the snubbing of former president Thabo Mbeki at the funeral.
Mbeki released a public eulogy meant for Mboweni's funeral, which he was reportedly not given an opportunity to deliver.
The Thabo Mbeki Foundation said Mboweni's family had specifically requested Mbeki to pay tribute, as it was the late minister's final wish.
“It was noted that all the names proposed by the family were included, except for President Mbeki’s. Despite no explanation being provided for this unexpected omission, President Mbeki accepted the change without raising any questions and acknowledged that he would not be speaking at the service,” the foundation said.
Mbeki’s tribute to Mboweni chronicled the apartheid years, the struggles of the liberation movement and Mboweni’s service to South Africa.
