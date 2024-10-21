Mbalula said the liberation movement has transformed South Africa from an economy that was designed to cater for a minority. However, he conceded the pressing challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality required the ANC to find new ways to drive transformation and reignite the people.
Mbalula calls on ANC leaders to reflect on Albertina Sisulu's inspirational life
To celebrate her birthday, the ANC has scheduled programmes which will be attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa in honour of the struggle veteran
Politics reporter
Image: Sisanda Mbolekwa
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the party must turn to its struggle stalwarts for inspiration during its process to renew and rebuild.
Mbalula was speaking during the wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate liberation hero Albertina Sisulu on Monday. The party held the wreath-laying ceremony with the Sisulu family at Newclare Cemetery in Johannesburg, which will be followed by a cleanup campaign in her honour at various clinics.
Mbalula said the ANC will continue to consolidate the gains of three decades of freedom and democracy.
“Today as we face challenges as the ANC and the country, it is important that we pause and reflect on this profoundly inspirational life from the humble beginnings of Tsomo in the Eastern Cape,” he said.
“In her name, we will tell no lies and claim no easy victories. We will only submit to the truth about national transformation while admitting our failings — equally determined to correct our missteps and accelerate the delivery of services to our people to ensure a better life for all becomes a lived reality.”
Mbalula said the liberation movement has transformed South Africa from an economy that was designed to cater for a minority. However, he conceded the pressing challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality required the ANC to find new ways to drive transformation and reignite the people.
“We must double our efforts and exercise our determination against corruption and malfeasance in all its manifestations. We continue to make strides towards rebuilding and renewal of the ANC into the glorious movement of integrity that was synonymous with the generation of Mama Sisulu.”
The party remembered Sisulu as one of the towering giants that were the embodiment of the historic values of the ANC.
“We are here to recall the inspirational life around whom generations of cadres could associate as their own. Mama Sisulu belonged to a generation whose mantra was freedom in our lifetime, freedom or death. She belonged to a generation of freedom fighters whose goal was to see the freedom and socioeconomic upliftment of the masses.”
Mbalula said Sisulu's humility underpinned the simple-mindedness to serve her people even in the face of danger to her person and her family. “As a result, she endured a life without her husband Walter Sisulu, who with other Rivonia trialists were given life sentences and subjected to the harsh conditions of prison.”
The ANC will host a memorial lecture later on Monday.
